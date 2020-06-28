Witnesses summoned in Naqeebullah case

KARACHI : An anti-terrorism court on Saturday directed three witnesses to appear again to testify in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, for their statements could not be recorded because some of the accused and their counsel did not make it to the hearing citing coronavirus concerns.

Twenty-three policemen, including former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, are charged with the murder of Naseemullah Mehsud aka Naqeebullah Mehsud, who along with three others -- Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq -- was killed in a fake encounter on the outskirts of the city on January 12, 2018.

Of the accused, Anwar, Qamar Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat are on bail. Thirteen people -- Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Akbar, Raees Abbas Zaidi and Syed Imran Kazmi -- are in custody.

Seven other people -- Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz -- have been declared proclaimed offenders. During the hearing, Anwar and some other defendants on bail appeared in the court while jail authorities did not produce the interned defendants in view of rising tally of COVID-19 positive cases in prison. The investigating officer produced three prosecution witnesses for recording their statements, but this could not be done because of the absence of the defence side. The judge ordered the jail authorities to produce the interned accused at the next hearing on July 14, and also directed their counsel to ensure their appearance before the court. The court had begun the trial in March 2019. The father of the slain youth, Muhammad Khan, who lodged the complaint against police, has passed away. Before his death, he had expressed his distrust in the judicial system and the authorities, for he had been receiving death threats for pursuing the case. Anwar had claimed that the 27-year-old was a terrorist and was killed with his accomplices during a shootout with law enforcers in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif Town police station.

Contrary to Anwar’s repeated claims, the invesitgation did not find any evidence of Naqeeb’s involvement in a terrorist activity but found observed that his social media profile portrayed him as a liberal and fun-loving young man with a penchant for modelling.