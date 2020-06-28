Five alleged robbers held

LAHORE : Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested 11 criminals on Saturday.

Civil Lines CIA arrested five alleged robbers. They have been identified as Zeeshan, Shahzeb, Ali Raza, Shahbaz and Akhtar. Defence C investigation police arrested an accountant of a real estate office, Jamshed Imran and an office boy, Faisal, for stealing Rs 4 cror and 75 lac from the office of their employer a day back.

Police recovered the stolen money from their possession. The accused hailed from Chisttian, Bahawalnagar.

Kot Lakhpat investigation police arrested two proclaimed offenders, Husnain and Jameel. Iqbal Town investigation police arrested two bike lifters, Zeeshan and Khalil.