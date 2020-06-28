Railway land reclaimed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : At least 33 marla piece of land of Pakistan Railways worth of Rs11.6 milllion was retrieved from illegal occupants. The operation to retrieve the land in Chiniot was carried on the instructions of DS Railways Lahore. Shops, hotels and tandur, etc, was established on the land which were demolished during the operation conducted by a railways team with the help of police.