Arrangements for sacrificial animals

KARACHI : Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has approved arrangements of collective sacrifice of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha with the assistance of non-profit organisations.
According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, a meeting was held at the office on Saturday which was attended by representatives of various philanthropist organisations, including the Edhi Foundation, Chhipa Welfare Association, Saylani Welfare Trust, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Jamia Binoria Site and Daawat-e-Islami.
Shallwani asked the organisations to make arrangements for online booking and dispatching of meat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting discussed how arrangements would be made for collective sacrifice of animals and their registration.