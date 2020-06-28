MQM-L hitman wanted for over 100 murders arrested: SIU

KARACHI : The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious target killer for his involvement in more than 100 cases of murder.

SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur said the police arrested a man during an intelligence-based raid carried out in an Orangi Town neighbourhood, adding that the detainee belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was involved in over 100 murders.

“The arrested militant is a member of the MQM-L’s death squad. He was an active member of the squad,” said SSP Bahadur. The SIU also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

They identified the suspect as Shakeel, alias Haddi, who they said had, during the initial questioning, admitted to murdering sub-inspector Aleem Shah of the Peerabad investigation wing and constable Rana Sohail of Orangi Town in 2011.

Police said the suspect was involved in the attack on Awami National Party’s (ANP) senior leader Bashir Jan and had killed dozens of others, including the ANP’s incharge for Shah Faisal Colony, namely Nabi Gul.

SSP Bahadur said the suspect had murdered a medico-legal officer of the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town, namely Dr Irfan, adding that he had torched the Aastana Khalid Baba, in which three people were burnt to death.

He said the suspect had admitted to killing Asif Malang of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi in Orangi Town. He added that the suspect had admitted his involvement in more than 100 target killings, including those of traders, based on ethnic, sectarian and political bases.

The SSP said Ajmal Pahari, Saeed, alias Bharam, Danish, alias Mama, Omar, alias Mullah, Zeeshan, alias Dada, and 32 others were members of the suspect’s target killers’ team.

He added that several cases of terrorism and other crimes are registered against him at different police stations, as well as with the SIU police, across the city.