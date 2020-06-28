close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
June 28, 2020

Shops fined

Lahore

June 28, 2020

LAHORE : The city district administration Saturday imposed a fine of Rs92,500 on shopkeeper for selling the commodity at higher rates. The price control magistrates of the city administration, during a crackdown, checked prices at 315 shops and found 28 violations. Eight cases were registered against the profiteers. The price control magistrates are conducting raids across the city to ensure the availability of commodities at government rates.

