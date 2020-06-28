Shops fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The city district administration Saturday imposed a fine of Rs92,500 on shopkeeper for selling the commodity at higher rates. The price control magistrates of the city administration, during a crackdown, checked prices at 315 shops and found 28 violations. Eight cases were registered against the profiteers. The price control magistrates are conducting raids across the city to ensure the availability of commodities at government rates.