Effective steps taken to reduce power theft, losses: Gepco chief

GUJRANWALA: The Power Division in the last couple of years has taken direct and far-reaching steps throughout Pakistan to reduce theft and losses. As a consequence even on high loss feeders losses and theft reduced and hence loss management, loadshedding also reduced significantly. This was stated by GEPCO Chief Mohsin Raza Khan here on Saturday.

He added that it is also to be highlighted that the transmission system was not capable of transmitting more than 18,000MW of electricity. The capacity of the transmission system has been increased to almost 26,000MW. At present an average load of more than 22,000MW is being sustained successfully. The GEPCO Chief also mentioned that all the DISCOs have been instructed that no loadshedding would be allowed in all areas under corona-related smart lockdowns even if a feeder or feeders in that area are high loss feeders. This has been done to ensure relief to the public. On the directions of Power Ministry, all control rooms in each DISCO as well the central control room are closely monitoring and ensuring the immediate redress of complaints, he added.***