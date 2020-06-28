‘Petroleum bomb’ perturbs people of Pindi

Rawalpindi : The residents of Rawalpindi have expressed grave concern over record increase in the petroleum prices terming it an act to further burdening the poor masses who are already facing financial problems due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ilyas Khan, a resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, said at the time when the people were expecting that the government would provide them relief owing to declining job opportunities and shrinking business activities it has dropped a ‘petrol bomb’ over them.

He said now it would be hard enough for the common people to meet both ends as ongoing pandemic has already curtailed their financial resources.

Saqib Mujahid, a resident of Dheri Hasanabad, said the petrol mafia was given relief of Rs25 overnight and now the poor masses would continue to suffer at the hands of this mafia.

“The decision carries a strong message that the treasury is empty and the only way they have to fill it is to take from the people’s pockets,” he said.

Most of the petrol pump owners did not even wait and as soon as the news was broadcast, they increased their rates ahead of schedule. The immediate effect of the change also appeared to be an attempt to prevent motorists from mobbing petrol stations to fuel up beforehand.

Zulfiqar Haider, a resident of Tariqabad, said, “It is absolutely shameful how the government has dropped a petrol bomb on the poor nation. Instead of introducing tax reforms or cracking down on money laundering, the government continues to burden the masses — this time with a massive hike in the prices of petroleum products.”

He said this step of the government would give rise to inflation and put an extra burden on the already encumbered population.

“It is unfortunate to note that despite constant denials at all levels the petroleum prices were increased at the cost of the peace of mind and happiness of a common man,” he said.