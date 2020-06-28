Transporters jack up fares

Islamabad : The recent hike in prices of petroleum products has started taking effect on common masses, as public transporters as well goods transporters have jacked up their fares.

The long route transporters have increased fares by Rs40 per ticket while local transporters are demanding an increase in stop-to-stop fares by Rs5 after the announcement of hike in petroleum products prices.

People belonging to all walks of life have strongly protested against high rise in POL prices in the country. Public has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo moto notice to immediately revert the decision because it will lead to a new wave of inflation.

All Pakistan Goods Transporter Association (APGTA) has also confirmed increase in fares by 10 to 20 per cent after fresh jump in POL rates.

In absence of Metro Bus Service (MBS), taxi and rickshaws were already looting public but present increase in POL prices added fuel to fire.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has strongly condemned present increase in POL prices and demanded of the government to revert it immediately.

Mukhtar Ahmed, a senior citizen said that instead of giving any relief to poor masses across the country, the government was multiplying miseries of the poor. He said an increase of over 25 per cent in POL prices was tantamount to “drone attack” which is going to affect the business community and poor people alike.

Asma Saeed, a school teacher said that government completely failed to address public grievances. Public is facing sugar crisis, ‘atta’ crisis, petrol crisis, electricity and gas crisis, record inflation, unemployment, but government seems helpless to check these crises, she lamented.