Robbers injure man on resistance

LAHORE : A man was shot at and wounded on offering resistance to robbery attempt in Nawab Town police limits.

The robbers held victim Malik Hasnai hostage after he withdrew money from an ATM. They tried to rob him, on resistance from the victim, they shot at and wounded him. The robbers fled from the scene. The injured man was removed to hospital.

farewell: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan bade farewell to the recently transferred Dolphin SP on Saturday.

All the officers paid tribute to the services rendered by SP Dolphin Aisha Butt and welcomed the newly posted SP Dolphin Rashid Hadayat. Aisha Butt was presented honourary shield and commendatory certificate.

impounded: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that the Lahore police impounded 8,279 vehicles on violations of SOPs since the beginning of partial/ smart lockdown on March 24.

He said that more than 251416 citizens had been checked at pickets and more than 240,000 persons were issued warning on their unnecessary movement. He said that more than 4,599 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and released after taking warranty bonds from them. More than 228450 vehicles, including more than 125668 motorcycles, 31,347 auto-rickshaws, 7,657 taxis, 50,302 cars and 13,479 bigger vehicles, were stopped at the pickets and vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement, the DIG Operations Lahore said, adding that 2,212 FIRs were registered against the persons involved in different violations during the partial lockdown.

Charge: Police officer Rashid Hadayat assumed the charge of Dolphin Squad on Saturday.