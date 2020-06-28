PM Imran Khan has given strong economic policy: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Rai Azizullah met with Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan here on Saturday and discussed with him political and other matters.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan said the country was moving on the right track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government had inherited numerous problems and the prime minister had given strong economic policy to the country to pull the country out of challenges.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that people were facing consequences of the mistakes of the past rulers. He said that in Punjab, far-reaching result-oriented policy was being introduced to strengthen the food sector, adding that province had sufficient wheat to meet the requirement. Solid policy is also being evolved for the stability of wheat and flour prices, he added.