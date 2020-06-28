Fuel price hike challenged

LAHORE : A lawyer has filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court with a prayer to set aside a recent hike in prices of petroleum products for being unlawful.

Advocate Qayum Aslam Khan, the petitioner, contends that the federal government had issued a notification on June 26 and increased the price of petroleum products with immediate effect. He says the price hike is tantamount to a huge burden on the people and it will further aggravate inflation during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. He argues that the notification issued by the government is against the law and in violation of fundamental rights of the citizens. He asks the court to set aside the hike in the prices and suspend the operations of the impugned notification immediately.