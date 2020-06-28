Schools directed to pay caregivers half remuneration

LAHORE : The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed public schools across the province having early childhood education centres to provide half of monthly remuneration (Rs 2,000) to caregivers working in the centres during the ongoing closure.

However, Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the SED Punjab to release non-salary budget to the schools so that the schools are able to give this remuneration of Rs 2,000 per month to the caregivers.

Universities academic staff bodies to hold demo: Federation of All Pakistani Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter in an online meeting on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for its protest scheduled for June 30.

The online meeting was attended by ASAs representatives from public universities across the province who vowed to continue their protest and hold a demonstration outside Punjab Assembly on June 30 against the Punjab government for proposed amendments to the acts of public sector universities of Punjab.