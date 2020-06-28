GCU VC receives letter with life threats

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Lahore’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi received life threats, following which, the university administration has suspended three guards, including the security in-charge, and launched an inquiry.

According to details, the threatening letter was posted to the VC office via post on June 19, 2020. When investigated by the university it was found to be typed and printed allegedly at the GCU’s Security Office. The letter, which is apparently from the security guards of the university, demanded removal of the director security. It contained a threat for the VC that they (security guards) had guns and VC can be shot dead easily.

Sources in GCU said some security guards and staff members were allegedly involved in negligence of duty and complaints against them were received by the university administration on which the new director of security had also taken stern action.

The VC was given life threats and was asked to stop these actions against security staff, said a GCU official on condition of anonymity. The university administration has suspended three guards, including the security in-charge, and launched an inquiry, he added. In his reaction to life threats, GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi took to the social media saying he had given his life to research, academics and social reforms while opportunity to lead GCU and restore its cherished glory was unique and challenging.

“The journey of institutional reform springs up all kinds of challenges. One somewhat surprising act of cowardliness happened this week with a death threat to me, by my own security guards, instigated by the rogue elements whose corrupt practices have been brought to a grinding halt by changes currently underway under my lead. My conviction that ‘my cause is just’ gives me all the courage that I need to know to carry out the agenda of various pursuits of academic excellence at GCU,” the VC wrote in his message which was tweeted by the GCU Lahore’s official Twitter handle and posted on the Facebook page of Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Meanwhile, the GCU Academic Staff Association (GCU-ASA) and Punjab University-ASA (PU-ASA) strongly condemned life threats to GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and demanded stern action against those involved.