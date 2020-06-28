Ghulam Khan border with Afghanistan opened to pedestrian traffic

MIRANSHAH: The Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan district between Afghanistan and Pakistan was opened for pedestrian traffic after a gap of almost three months, an official said on Saturday. North Waziristan’s Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali said that pedestrians can cross the border on every Saturday while the rest of the six days are reserved for trade activities only. He said that with the opening of the border, hundreds of people stranded in Khost (Afghanistan) and Miranshah (North Waziristan) due to the coronavirus lockdown would be able to return home now. However, the official said that only the residents of North Waziristan were being allowed to enter the area via Ghulam Khan border. He added that a quarantine centre had also been set up and those entering Pakistan from Afghanistan are being properly screened for coronavirus while all other standard operating procedures (SOPs) for preventing spread of the virus are also being observed.