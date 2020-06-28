COVID-19 patient dies

MULTAN:A coronavirus patient died at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday. According to the hospital spokesperson, 14 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators and 20 patients are reported in a critical condition at the hospital.

He said 54 coronavirus positive hospital staff, including nurses and other paramedics are under treatment at the hospital.

The spokesperson enumerated anti-coronavirus items that were given to the hospital administration including masks, caps and other things.