close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

COVID-19 patient dies

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2020

MULTAN:A coronavirus patient died at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday. According to the hospital spokesperson, 14 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators and 20 patients are reported in a critical condition at the hospital.

He said 54 coronavirus positive hospital staff, including nurses and other paramedics are under treatment at the hospital.

The spokesperson enumerated anti-coronavirus items that were given to the hospital administration including masks, caps and other things.

Latest News

More From Peshawar