Blind murder case solved

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in Darra Pezu town of the district on Saturday. The police registered a report of one Zarwali Khan, resident of Kali Khan in Dera Ismail Khan, stating that the bullet-riddled body of his son, Gul Wali, was found near his auto-shop on June 15 in Darra Pezu. The police had launched investigation to arrest the accused. After thorough investigation, the police arrested Jaffar Ali, brother of the victim, for his involvement in his murder. The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained.