Two terrorists held

PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday arrested two alleged terrorists during an action in Matani area in the provincial capital. An official said that the police, while acting over a tip-off, conducted an operation in Matani during which two alleged terrorists were arrested. They were identified as Shehzad and Allahdin, residents of Darra Adamkhel. A few days ago, the police had arrested 12 alleged terrorists who were involved in terrorist attacks on police and public in Peshawar.