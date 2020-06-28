Two terrorists held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Saturday arrested two alleged terrorists during an action in Matani area in the provincial capital. An official said that the police, while acting over a tip-off, conducted an operation in Matani during which two alleged terrorists were arrested. They were identified as Shehzad and Allahdin, residents of Darra Adamkhel. A few days ago, the police had arrested 12 alleged terrorists who were involved in terrorist attacks on police and public in Peshawar.