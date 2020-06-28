Eight more fall victim to coronavirus in Swat, Nowshera

MINGORA/NOWSHERA: Five more died of coronavirus in Swat on Saturday. With the new casualties, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached 91 in Swat district since the outbreak of fast-spreading Covid-19 viral disease in the country. Also, several more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of infected persons to 2486 in Swat district. The health department officials claimed that 1240 had been recovered from the fatal viral disease in the district so far. In Nowshera, three people died of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total numbers of deaths to 46 in the district so far, official sources said. Also, the sources say that 21 people hailing from Nowshera have died of the disease in other districts. Moreover, another four people have contracted the disease, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 730. So far, the authorities have conducted the corona tests of 2467 people. On Friday, eight people recovered from the disease, raising the numbers of recovering patients to 401 in the district so far.