Doctor dies of coronavirus

MANSEHRA: Dr Naseer Teepu, who was recently retired from General and Tuberculosis Hospital as medical superintendent died of coronavirus on Saturday.

Dr Naseer was hospitalized at Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad after testing positive for coronavirus last week. He was put on the ventilator when his condition deteriorated some three days ago. Dr Naseer had also served King Abdullah Teaching Hospital as deputy medical superintendent for many years.

Three acquitted in double murder case

The judge of a model court has acquitted three accused in the murder of two brothers on Saturday.

Mohammad Jamil and his brother Mohammad Shakeel were killed by an armed group on November 2, 2016. The slain brothers’ family had lodged an FIR against three accused, Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Shimraiz and Mohammad Aqil.