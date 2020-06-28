Rift between Battagram DC, DMS resolved

BATTAGRAM: The jirga of doctor community resolved the differences between the Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed and Deputy Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Battagram, Dr Rahim Khan after the latter sought an unconditional apology on Saturday.

Dr Rahim had levelled allegations of corruption and malpractices against the deputy commissioner during a press conference recently.

A jirga of doctors led by Dr Nasir Shah held a meeting with DC at his residence and sought apology for allegations levelled by Dr Rahim. Former nazim Niaz Muhammad Khan Tarand and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC told the jirga members that the DHQ hospital was for the people and he was here to provide every facility to them. He said that dereliction of duty would be tolerated and all the government employees should work devotedly.