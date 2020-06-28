Hike in POL prices flayed

Awami National Party (ANP) central joint secretary Rabia Sattar said on Saturday that hike in prices of petroleum products (POL) had exposed the inefficiency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. In a statement, she said that if the decision of hike in fuel prices was not revised, it would prove that PTI government was pro-mafia.

“Instead of giving relief to people, the government seems to support mafias only. First they lowered the price of petrol and when the mafias pooled enough of petrol, they raised the prices so that they earn profit in billions,” she said. “The government seems to be immune and insensitive to the needs of people. The country is on the verge of economic collapse due to the poor economic policies of the government,” she said.