Opp submits resolution against hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The opposition members on Saturday submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country.

The resolution, submitted by members of the JUI-F, PML-N, ANP and others, said that the public was facing difficulties in getting oil in the last few days and the recent hike would exacerbate the situation. It said that the federal government had no justification to raise the prices of petroleum products at a time when its rate had dipped at the international market. It demanded the government to revert the decision of raising the prices. Meanwhile, ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan termed the hike in POL prices during the pandemic a shameful act on the part of the federal government. He said that 27 to 66 percent hike in POL prices was unjustified and would not be accepted.

He said that the federal government had failed to ensure continued supply of petroleum in the country and surrendered to the petroleum mafia. Asfandyar Wali Khan said that approving a summery despite not being on the schedule proved that the puppets were not in-charge but someone else were taking the decisions. He said that the country’s debt burden was increasing despite the government ruthless taxation.