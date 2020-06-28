close
Sun Jun 28, 2020
AFP
June 28, 2020

‘TikTok Grandma’ will work for Biden

World

NEW YORK: An American woman who helped turn a Donald Trump rally into a fiasco has been hired by a grassroots organisation campaigning for the election of presidential challenger Joe Biden.

Mary Jo Laupp has been dubbed "TikTok Grandma" since earning fame for her impassioned social media call for opponents of Trump to book out his campaign appearance in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week.

The result was a poorly-attended speech in a stadium filled to less than a third of its capacity, despite the president’s re-election team boasting of huge interest ahead of time and more than a million ticket requests.

Laupp’s call on the short video sharing platform TikTok has been viewed more than two million times and was boosted by online communities of American fans of South Korean pop music, also known as K-pop.

