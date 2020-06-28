Miners kill two indigenous Yanomami in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO: Illegal gold miners killed two men from the Yanomami indigenous group in the Brazilian Amazon, a rights group said on Saturday, warning the incident could escalate into a "cycle of violence".

The Yanomami, who are known for their face paint and intricate piercings, were largely isolated from the outside world until the mid-20th century, and many still live deep in the rainforest.

The fatal shooting occurred in early June, but reports only reached police in the northern state of Roraima this week, when a Yanomami man accompanying his wife to the hospital in the state capital, Boa Vista, told the story to the authorities, said the Hutukara Yanomami Association (HAY).

The incident appears to follow a pattern that has played out often on Yanomami land since the 1980s, in which miners initially offer indigenous inhabitants food and trinkets, then encroach increasingly on their reservation without giving them more, leading to conflict.

Together with diseases such as measles and malaria, the conflicts decimated the Yanomami population, which numbers around 27,000 today.