Egypt executes Libyan

CAIRO: Egypt executed on Saturday Libyan militant Abdel Rahim al-Mismari, who was convicted for an attack south of Cairo in October 2017 that killed 16 policemen, the defence ministry said.

The lethal attack took place in al-Wahat, about 200 kilometres south of the capital in the Western Desert, when a raid on a militant hideout was ambushed and a firefight ensued.

Mismari was captured soon after. A military court found he had masterminded the attack and sentenced him to death in 2019, while 32 co-defendants received life sentences. "He deliberately killed in a pre-meditated manner 16 police personnel," the defence ministry said in a video outlining the charges against him.

The seven-minute clip, edited with a dramatic score, listed 11 charges against him.

Mismari was also charged with kidnapping Mohamed Alaa al-Hayes, a policeman, who was later freed by Egypt’s counter-terrorism forces.

In a 2017 interview with prominent talk show host Emad Adib, some of which was used in Saturday’s defence ministry statement, a bearded Mismari appeared defiant and admitted to killing those he deemed "infidels".