Aussies eyeing 2023 World Cup crown in India

KARACHI: The next 50-over World Cup is still more than 36 months away but Australia have already started to plan for it.

With limited-overs captain Aaron Finch at helm, the Aussies, who were beaten by England in last year’s World Cup semi-finals, want to raise a strong team to win back the coveted title in 2023 in India.

Since the tournament last year, Australia have played seven One-day Internationals, losing three of them. They were in the middle of an ODI series against New Zealand in March when the COVID-19 pandemic brought all cricket to a standstill.

“I’m a cricket nuffy so you are always thinking about it, especially being captain and with what’s coming up with the T20 World Cup, whenever that might be, and there’s a couple of them and looking forward to the 2023 50-over World Cup in India,” Finch said in an interview on Saturday.

“In the 50-over space, it’s about working back from that 2023 World Cup and really getting a detailed plan of how we think we’ll have to win it, what’s the structure of the side we’ll need in India. Is it going to be two spinners, is it going to be an extra allrounder and kind of work back from there.”

The 33-year-old is keen to feature in the next edition and wants to start grooming young players to integrate them into Australia’s next World Cup squad.

“[We need to] nut out what resources we’ll need in terms of players. If there’s someone new we identify who could perhaps have a big impact, how many games can we get into them over the next two and a half years to make sure they have enough experience so in a high-pressure semi-final you aren’t going in hoping they’ll do well, you know they have the form and enough experience behind them to make sure they are comfortable with the international level.

“It’s either working out what the 15, or say 25 players now, what that looks like, does it match our game plan going forward, or do we pick the side the other way round with a game plan in mind and adapt it that way. It’s not rocket science, it’s going through data, a bit of gut instinct of what you feel will be the trends of one-day cricket. Will it be 400, or will it be that 320-mark with some wearing pitches in India and a couple of spinners in your side?”