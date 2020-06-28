ASF to hold online courses for Pak officials next month

KARACHI: The Asian Hockey Federation (ASF) will conduct online coaching courses, umpires clinics and technical official courses from next month in Pakistan.

These courses will be conducted by FIH and nominated international hockey coaches, PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa said on Saturday.

The PHF secretary told ‘The News’ that 15 to 20 persons would participate in each course. He said that PHF would send a letter to all four provincial associations to nominate two persons for each course.

He said that AHF is organising these courses for Pakistani coaches, umpires and technical officials to raise their skill level.

Bajwa said that coaching course would be held from July 5-9, and technical officials course from July 12-17. The dates of umpires clinic course is yet to be decided. He said it was also expected to be held in July.

The PHF secretary mentioned that FIH international coaches would conduct these courses.

He further said that these courses are being organised in Pakistan after a long time. The last time these courses were held way back in 2008.