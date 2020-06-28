E-sports at Asian Indoor, Martial Arts Games: Pak authorities working to ensure country’s participation

KARACHI: As E-sports have been included as a medal-winning discipline in the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Bangkok next year, Pakistan sports authorities are planning to do something solid for ensuring the country’s presence in the discipline in the major continental event.

“We will do something solid so that we could feature in the discipline in the Thailand Games,” a well-placed source in the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) told ‘The News’, when contacted.

“But it is not that easy as Pakistan Esports Federation is yet to be formed and when it is formed work will have to be done to create provincial associations which will work on developing nurseries for national duty. It’s a long process. But we will try our best to do something solid ahead of the next year’s Games,” the source said.

“We have already told some people to work on the area,” the source was quick to add.

The Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) president Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah wrote a letter to all affiliated NOCs on June 23 and the OCA Executive Board members, saying that the continental sports governing body would cooperate with Global Esports Federation (GEF) in its efforts to promote and develop Esports in the continent.

“The GEF has expressed their will and desire to establish a strong strategic relationship and partnership with the OCA,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

“The proposal was discussed by the OCA sports committee and also by the OCA Executive Board. I now have the pleasure to inform you that upon the recommendations of the OCA Executive Board the OCA has decided to collaborate with the GEF in its effort to promote and develop Esports,” the OCA chief said in the letter.