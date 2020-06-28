Spectators presence during Pak-England Test series a possibility

From Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: A sizeable presence of spectators may be allowed during the forthcoming Test series between Pakistan and England starting at Old Trafford from August 5.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that different counties are considering signing an agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to allow a restricted number of their members to watch Pakistan-England cricket series from a safe distance.

“You cannot rule out the possibility of crowd presence in restricted numbers,” a source said.

“A proposal is under consideration. We may see crowds watching the series sitting at the ground. But the numbers could be too little at a capacity ground that can accommodate more than 30,000 spectators,” the source said.

Lancashire County-the tenants of Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Surrey, Hampshire and a couple of other counties have shown interest in renting a part of Old Trafford and Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl for the purpose.

The ECB is also considering a proposal that around 500 Surrey Club members should be allowed to watch the first Test between West Indies and England starting at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire from July 8. It is believed that one of rooftop enclosures at the Stadium can accommodate around 1850 spectators. To keep a safe distance, however, around 500 could be allowed to watch the action at the stadium. The venue could be opened half an hour before the start of play for the restricted number of spectators.

Chances are that some more enclosures where safe distance could be observed will be opened for local club members during the series against West Indies.

If the experience turns out successful, chances are Pakistan and England series may even see a little bigger gathering at Old Trafford and at Ageas Bowl.