We have potential to win England series, says Azhar

KARACHI: Pakistan will fly out for England on Sunday (this) morning in extremely unusual circumstances.

They will be leaving on a chartered flight especially sent to Lahore by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). They would be without ten players, who had to be dropped after testing positive to Covid-19 earlier this week.

That’s not all. The 20 players and 11 officials who will be part of the advance party will stay in near quarantine-like, so-called bio-secure bubble for weeks and then play in a three-Test series against England with all matches to be played behind closed doors.

If Azhar Ali, Pakistan’s Test captain, is intimidated by these circumstances then he is hiding it well.

Azhar said in a video conference on Saturday that he and his team-mates were excited to be together and are itching to return to the cricket field.

And despite the fact that England, the reigning World Cup champions, will begin the series as overwhelming favourites, Azhar announced that his team has the guts to beat the hosts.

“I think that if our batting can put together totals around 300 or more we have the potential to beat England. On recent tours we have made strong comebacks and done well there,” Azhar said.

“I believe we have a pace-cum-spin attack which can give England a run for their money. Youngsters like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah or Muhammad Hasnain have immense potential to succeed in English conditions while we have plenty of experience as well in our bowling.”

Azhar played down fears that his pace attack might face problems because of Covid-19 restrictions which bans the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball.

“I don’t think not being able to use saliva to shine the ball is a big problem. Pacers usually sweat a lot and plus the Duke ball has a lot of wax coating so the shine remains for a long time and it can be polished with sweat,” he said.

“Bowlers get natural movement with the Duke ball in English conditions and not being able to use saliva means our bowlers can also try to reverse swing it more.”

Azhar, 35, also downplayed fears that fan-less environment in the matches might dampen the spirits of the players.

“No one knows better than us what it is like to bat in an empty stadium,” Azhar said referring to the fact that Pakistan are used to playing their home games in the UAE where Test matches hardly attract any spectators.

Earlier this week, ten of Azhar’s team-mates tested positive to Covid-19. Was that scary for him and other Pakistan players?

“We weren’t scared. I think if someone tests positive it is a surprise and this happened with our players but generally I think in this lockdown period the players have kept themselves fit and ready for cricket,” he said.

Azhar also stressed that he and his players weren’t concerned about staying in bio-secure environment in England.

“The West Indies are already there and they appear to be comfortable and safe and are preparing now for their tests.”