Five people perish in road accidents

Five people lost their lives in road tragedies in various parts of the city on Saturday.

According to police, a man was killed and another wounded near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. Police said the accident took place when a speedy vehicle hit a motorcycle. As a result, one man was killed and another wounded. The body and the injured person were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

The deceased person has been identified as Taufiq, son of Tauseef, while the injured man as Amjad, 40. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Separately, a motorcyclist died when a speedy dumper hit his motorcycle near Naya Nazimabad within the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Zaman.

Police said that the driver of the dumper managed to escape, leaving behind the truck. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

In another accident, two people were wounded on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station. The injured persons were taken to the ASH where one of them, identified as Shahid Ali, 18, succumbed to his injuries during treatment while the injured person was named as Ali Raza, 19.

Police said that the victims were the residents of the same area.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in an accident on the Northern Bypass within the Manghopir police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said that the deceased person was yet to be identified.