MQM-L hitman wanted for over 100 murders arrested: SIU

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious target killer for his involvement in more than 100 cases of murder.

SIU chief SSP Irfan Bahadur said the police arrested a man during an intelligence-based raid carried out in an Orangi Town neighbourhood, adding that the detainee belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was involved in over 100 murders.

“The arrested militant is a member of the MQM-L’s death squad. He was an active member of the squad,” said SSP Bahadur. The SIU also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

They identified the suspect as Shakeel, alias Haddi, who they said had, during the initial questioning, admitted to murdering sub-inspector Aleem Shah of the Peerabad investigation wing and constable Rana Sohail of Orangi Town in 2011.

Police said the suspect was involved in the attack on Awami National Party’s (ANP) senior leader Bashir Jan and had killed dozens of others, including the ANP’s incharge for Shah Faisal Colony, namely Nabi Gul.

SSP Bahadur said the suspect had murdered a medico-legal officer of the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town, namely Dr Irfan, adding that he had torched the Aastana Khalid Baba, in which three people were burnt to death.

He said the suspect had admitted to killing Asif Malang of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi in Orangi Town. He added that the suspect had admitted his involvement in more than 100 target killings, including those of traders, based on ethnic, sectarian and political bases.

The SSP said Ajmal Pahari, Saeed, alias Bharam, Danish, alias Mama, Omar, alias Mullah, Zeeshan, alias Dada, and 32 others were members of the suspect’s target killers’ team.

He added that several cases of terrorism and other crimes are registered against him at different police stations, as well as with the SIU police, across the city.

AVLC arrests three

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects for their involvement in motorbike lifting and other cases of street crime.

The spokesman for the AVLC said the arrests were made by the AVLC Landhi police, adding that the suspects were involved in motorcycle lifting and other street crimes.

The police also claimed to have recovered a dozen snatched and stolen two-wheelers as well as weapons from the possession of the three arrested suspects.

The spokesman said the three suspects were habitual street criminals and motorbike lifters who used to snatch or steal two-wheelers in order to commit other crimes.

He said the suspects also sold the snatched and stolen motorcycles to scrap dealers, adding that they had been arrested for the first time by the AVLC, so they had no earlier criminal record.

The spokesman identified the three arrested suspects as Shabbir Shah, son of Naseer Shah, Faisal, son of Iqbal, and Wajahat, son of Abdul Hameed. He said that further investigation was under way.