38 fall prey to COVID-19 as 1,949 more test positive in Sindh

As many as 38 more patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh, mostly in Karachi, during the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday, adding that with these deaths, the toll had risen to 1,243 in the province.

“We have lost 38 more lives due to COVID-19 in the province in the last 24 hours. The majority of the deaths occurred at health facilities and some at homes in Karachi. Now the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,243 in the province,” he said in his daily situation report.

The chief minister further stated that as many as 1,949 new cases of the coronavirus had also emerged overnight in the province when 11,901 samples were tested at several labs in Karachi and other cities of the province.

He said that 11,901 tests, the highest in Pakistan, were conducted against which 1,949 new cases of the coronavirus were detected that constituted a 22 per cent detection rate. He added that so far 426,149 samples had been tested all over Sindh, which diagnosed 78,267 cases, of them 55.5 per cent or 43,444 patients had recovered, including 1,452 overnight recoveries.

Shah said that 38 more patients had died in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 1,243. The death rate comes to 1.5 per cent, he added.

Currently, 33,580 patients are under treatment, and 32,127 of them are in home isolation, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at different hospitals. “I am sorry to say that 696 patients are in a critical condition, including 116 shifted to ventilators,” he said.

Shah said that out of 1,949 new cases 1,139 had been detected from all the districts of Karachi Division: 473 in East, 203 in South, 165 in Central, 134 in Korangi, 89 in Malir and 75 in West. Hyderabad reported 99 cases, Ghotki 93, Khairpur 68, Sukkur 54, Shikarpur 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Sanghar 32, Mirpurkhas 27, Larkana 25, Jamshoro 17, Naushehroferoze 16, Dadu 15, Badin 12, Kashmore nine, Umerkot seven, Sujawal six, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad three each, and Tando M. Khan and Matiari two cases each.

The chief minister said that everyone had to voluntarily abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

A day earlier, winding up the general discussion on the next fiscal year’s budget in the provincial assembly, CM Shah had said that the country had been facing the biggest crisis of its history. He likened the coronavirus crisis to that of the East Pakistan debacle in 1971.

He had said the tally of deaths caused in the country due to the coronavirus health emergency had touched 4,000. He had noted that number of people affected by the coronavirus in Sindh was 75,168 and 54 per cent of them had recovered, and that the recovery ratio of the patients in Punjab was 29 per cent. The chief minister had said his province had secured the capability of conducting 14,000 coronavirus tests on a daily basis, and for one million people in the province 8,000 tests had been conducted.

On April 1 this year, Shah had said, there had been merely 91 intensive care unit beds available for the patients of coronavirus in the province, and the number had increased to 453. Similarly, for the COVID-19 patients the number of beds available in the high dependency units of the hospitals in the province had increased by 859.