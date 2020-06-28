Two men found hanged

The bodies of two men were found hanging in separate areas on Saturday.

According to the Malir City police, the body of 19-year-old Qadir Hussain, son of Tabeer Hussain, was found at a residential apartment in Jafar Tayar society. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The family told the police that Hussain ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons.

Separately, 48-year-old Ashraf, son of Qutabuddin, was found dead at his house in Faqir Goth. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. The Korangi Industrial Area police said that he used to live alone and ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons.

Man electrocuted

A man died of electrocution at a pickle factory near Ghani Chowrangi. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 25-year-old Naseem, son of Mehmood.

The Sher Shah police said the deceased was doing some work when he suffered an electric shock.