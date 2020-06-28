Two men found hanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The bodies of two men were found hanging in separate areas on Saturday.
According to the Malir City police, the body of 19-year-old Qadir Hussain, son of Tabeer Hussain, was found at a residential apartment in Jafar Tayar society. Rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The family told the police that Hussain ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons.
Separately, 48-year-old Ashraf, son of Qutabuddin, was found dead at his house in Faqir Goth. The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. The Korangi Industrial Area police said that he used to live alone and ended his life by hanging himself with the help of a ceiling fan for unexplained reasons.
Man electrocuted
A man died of electrocution at a pickle factory near Ghani Chowrangi. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 25-year-old Naseem, son of Mehmood.
The Sher Shah police said the deceased was doing some work when he suffered an electric shock.