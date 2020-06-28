Djokovic coach Ivanisevic tests positive for virus

LONDON: Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news comes three days on from world number one Djokovic announcing he had tested positive himself. Ivanisevic wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

The 48-year-old Croatian, who won Wimbledon in 2001, said he felt “good” and did not have any symptoms. Djokovic is among four players who took part in the Adria Tour – which he organised – to have contracted Covid-19. The tour was cancelled on Sunday after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive.

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association has announced that 16 players have tested positive for the virus after 302 tests were conducted on Tuesday. The NBA also confirmed in a subsequent statement that the 2019-20 season will restart on July 30.

Twenty-two teams are set to play behind closed doors at the single site of ESPN Wide World of Sports at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort. Super League has also announced a resumption date, with the season set to return with three fixtures on August 2.

The restart will see Hull KR face Toronto Wolfpack, St Helens take on Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield go up against Leeds at a single behind-closed-doors venue, with all clubs then back in action in a full round of fixtures to follow the next weekend.

The revised season will have 15 rounds of matches followed by a top-four semi-final play-off, with the winners contesting the Grand Final towards the end of November.