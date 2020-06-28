PCB drops 10 players from England tour over virus

KARACHI: Ten players have been dropped from Pakistan’s cricket team for its England tour after they tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, officials said on Saturday.

The 18-strong squad is due to leave today (Sunday) and Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said the left out players could rejoin if they later test negative for the disease.

A total of 10 from an initial squad of 29 have already tested positive for Covid-19 and were set to join those who have previously received the all-clear in proceeding to a second screening round.

It is thought 10 positive cases — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz — will not be on the charter flight from Lahore to Manchester, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was to confirm their travelling group on Saturday.

Reserves Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz could make the trip in their stead, provided they test negative. On arrival in England the squad will head to Blackfinch New Road, using Worcestershire’s ground as their base and training camp during a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The plan is then to move to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13 to begin internal warm-up matches ahead of three Tests and three Twenty20s against England.