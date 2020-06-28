I have lived long enough to witness various diseases, disasters, and miseries that hit humankind. Doctors are usually at the forefront of any calamity, risking their lives to save others. Be it disease or a disaster, doctors and healthcare workers work selflessly to save lives. Similarly, other essential service workers also deserve commendation for their services at times of need.

I salute our frontline workers, especially healthcare workers who are working day and night during this pandemic to serve humanity. However, over my lifespan, I have also come across doctors who not only have little or no clue about what they are doing but are also greedy and selfish.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad