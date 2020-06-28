Price list?

A rate list is published on a daily basis, duly approved by the district Mmagistrate of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but it is just a piece of paper meant for the trash bin. And whenever one lodges a complaint on the concerned portal, a response is received: 'SPM carried out raid and imposed find of Rs2,000/'. My simple question is: how does this fine help the public? Do they start getting the commodities on the approved prices after the raid? The answer is no. Can anyone tell me of a single outlet in the twin cities where the prices of 'Qeemat Punjab' are served.

I don't mean that vendors be pushed beyond limit to sell below their cost, but again the answer lies in rationalizing the prices. Once the prices are fixed after due diligence by representatives from the administration and the business community, then the administration has all the rights to penalize the violators. The real problem is that irrational price lists are shared which bring the district administration to a shameful position. Let sense prevail so that there's more consensus than embarrassment. I hope it draws someone's attention for a resolution of the problem people are facing.

Basharat Raja

Rawalpindi