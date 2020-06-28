Ailing PTI

This refers to the news report ‘PM tells ministers: Show progress in 6 months or matters would go haywire’ (June 24, 2020). According to the report, two senior cabinet members – Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi – objected to an interview Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry gave to foreign media, claiming the minister acted irresponsibly while speaking to the media. In addition, the report claims that Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda accused Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi of wanting to become prime minister themselves.

As for the prime minister himself, nearly two years after his swearing-in, he seems to be unsure that he is indeed the prime minister. This was quite apparent in his recent statement that if the provinces had asked earlier, he would have advised them against a lockdown. Now, irrespective of the efficacy of lockdowns as a policy, if the prime minister was so opposed to lockdown, he should have prevented it, at least in the provinces under PTI rule? The report clearly shows that the PTI has problems at all levels.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi