Dangerous naivete

It was a good thing that PM Imran Khan came to address the National Assembly. The bad thing was that as usual he left soon after without listening to the opposition. In his speech, Khan justified his government’s coronavirus policy, tried to negate the notion of his being vindictive and maintained that his foreign policy had helped Pakistan. He also claimed he had no enmity with anyone and most of the cases against his opponents were filed before he took over as PM. The claim sounds hollow keeping in view what he told a rally in Washington last year, the way he castigated NAB for being slow in sentencing his political opponents, and the way Rana Sanaullah was arrested in a narcotics case.

The unending media trial of the opposition leaders conducted by the ARU chief Shahzad Akbar is yet another example of the PM’s animus against the opposition. On top of that, the PM’s naivete is likely to cost Pakistan heavily, particularly after he declared Osama bin Laden a “martyr". The remark will not go unnoticed in the Western countries, and China and other Muslim states.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi