I want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the alarming spread of Covid-19 in our locality, largely because of SOPs not being followed. The SOPs laid down by the government consist of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and not shaking hands with others while visiting the market. We do need to wash hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time. This is the only solution to stop the spread of this deadly virus, which is metastasizing at a frightening rate due to the carelessness of the public.

The government must take strict action against the culprits who are taking it easy, exhibiting casual behaviour, and thereby infecting others. The timely action of the government will stop the spread of this lethal virus and allow us to return to normality. These remedial measures will also ensure the opening of all institutions, especially schools. The lockdown is no longer a solution to the problem; instead, we need to educate the masses about these precautionary measurements. I hope the departments that are dealing with this pandemic will pay attention to these suggestions for the welfare of the public.

Ismail Yar Khan

Nowshera