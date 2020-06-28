Budget excess

This refers to the letter 'Smart solutions' (June 25, 2020) by Erum A Baig. The writer says that the salaries of the government employees are merely a fraction of the budget deficit. What if the cost of official residences, plots, medical expenses, orderlies, vehicles, petrol and pensions are added to the expense as well? How many hospitals and schools could be built by saving the expense on surplus staff?

The surplus staff could be offered a golden handshake or other options to save money for development schemes. Otherwise, I agree with the writer that besides overstaffing we must think of out-of-the-box solutions to minimise the budget deficit.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad