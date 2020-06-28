PCB’s decision on 5th PSL venue welcomed

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s players and team management have welcomed the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stage six matches of the Pakistan Super League-V in Peshawar next year.

Peshawar Zalmi Captain Wahab Riaz, Head Coach Darren Sammy, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson, Director Cricket Muhammad Akram and other players expressed their happiness over PCB’s decision of adding Peshawar as fifth venue for the next PSL edition. They said the decision would further promote cricket in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Zalmi players are eager to play matches at Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar,” they said, adding that Zalmi are ready to play in front of their enthusiastic fans at their home ground. Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi also congratulated all the Zalmi fans across the country.

He added that the pro­mise he had made to Zalmi fans at the opening ceremony of the PSL-V has been fulfilled for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty. “We are grateful to the PCB and the KP government for the decision to hold the PSL matches in Peshawar,” he said.