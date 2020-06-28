Saifullah seeks more Asian reps in ITF

ISLAMABAD: Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Officiating and Tournament Committee Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan has demanded the broader representation of Asian countries in technical matters of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), asking the member countries to acquire modern knowledge of the game.

Saifullah chaired a virtual meeting of the committee on Saturday. The other members of the committee are Saad Saleh Al Mohannadi (Qatar), Ali Katebi (Iran), Noori Okamura (Japan), Amorn Duamgpinkum (Thailand), Dmitriy Savchuk (Uzbekistan) and Susan Soebakti (Indonesia).

Later talking to ‘The News’, Saifullah said that during the meeting different issues confronting the game were discussed especially under the prevailing Covid-19 threat. “More coordination amongst the member countries was stressed for taking effective measures to counter the threats being faced by tennis. The committee members shared their latest updated regarding tennis activities in their respective countries.”

Saifullah, who is also president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation, urged the member countries to make efforts for systematic development of their technical officials so that the Asian nations would have better representation in the world tennis body. “The members suggested that the ATF should work in close coordination with the ITF for better representation of the continent internationally. Currently the ATF’s representation in the ITF technical matters is very low.”

He added that it was must for Asian countries to start spending on their technical officials to give them better knowledge and understanding of the game.