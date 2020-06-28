Coastal farmers, despite being ahead in game, fear losing to natural rivals

HYDERABAD: Coastal farmers, mainly in parts of Thatta and Sujawal districts, look happy to have bumper cotton crop this year, amid chaos caused by locust attacks and the spread of plant diseases.

The coastal areas are considered advanced in cultivating and harvesting all crops earlier than farmers in other parts of the province.

They always reap benefit in terms of high rates of their products, because of being ahead in the game.

The cotton crop in coastal areas was ready by June 1, 2020 for picking but there was a shortage of picker women. Therefore, farmers offer Rs400/maund (40kg) for picking, against Rs200 paid to the pickers last year.

Each woman cotton picker earns Rs400-800 daily, which is high compared to previous season. The women, sitting idle after lockdown, have utilised their time picking cotton, earning little to ease their families.

The government has fixed cotton support price at Rs4000/maund.

Random talks with coastal farmers revealed that many of them had lost vegetable crops in fields one after another because of the marketing problem since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Most farmers discarded their vegetables, tomato, tauri (ridge gourd), chilli, and melon, because they could not find option where to sell these products at local as well as urban markets like Karachi.

Ghulam Ali Shah, a small-scale grower in Keti Bunder realised that coastal farmers have an advantage of supplying their produce quickly to major Karachi market and earn

better rates compared to products coming from other areas of Sindh province.

But during the last two consecutive years farmers have experienced colossal losses and were unable to get reasonable rates of their products in market due to many reasons. Especially, the imposition of lockdown to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, has further impacted the farmers badly in terms of taking their product to market. The entire transport was off the roads and traders did not take risk to buy the products from the fields.

Now they believe that the cotton was safe from diseases as well as locusts attack (till yet) and farmers expect to receive a yield of 35-40 maund/acre.

Reports gathered from the coastal farmers showed they have spent Rs35,000 per acre on cultivation and are expecting to earn Rs100,000-150,000/acre, depending on the situation, which might help producers recover losses.

The coastal farmers believe that they do not have any issue of marketing for cotton, as buyers themselves travel to farmers frequently for purchasing the product from fields and bear the cost of transportation.

Some needy farmers take 10-15kg cotton to local market and earn daily to meet the domestic needs, the reports reaching here said.

Coastal farmers cultivate cotton during February and early March and the harvest starts on June 1, 2020.

Presently, coastal towns have become centers wherefrom trucks loaded with cotton move to Karachi and other parts of the country daily.

Farmers said that the difference between vegetables and cotton in terms of productivity and marketing is that vegetable products need to be taken to the market, while cotton itself attracts traders to the fields. Thus, farmers look optimistic to recover the losses they incurred previously, as they are receiving bumper cotton crop.

There is plenty of water in irrigation channels, besides pleasant weather. As a result of this the crops are thriving, benefiting farmers.

However, Sindh Growers Alliance (SGA) President Nawab Zubair Talpur feared the new attacks by locusts at the time, when cotton picking has just started in Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan districts, besides coastal areas.

“We are receiving reports of swarms of locusts coming from upper parts of the province, which have destroyed crops and fruit orchards there,” the SGA leader told The News.

“Locusts are still there and it may be the third attack reported in Nausherhro Feroz, which may cause losses of billions of rupees to farmers,” he said, adding, “There is no sincere effort by the provincial Sindh government to save the agriculture, which provides source of income to 70 percent rural population”.

He feared Rs1,000 billion loss to entire agriculture because of locust attacks, which still exist and might attack third time in July.

Talpur said November was the breeding season of locusts, which might create problems for food and cash crops, dealing blows to farmers and national exchequer.

Some experts link climate change as a key driver of the current locust plague, which has caused devastation of the crops and pasture lands, destroying food and vegetation, wherever they landed.

The World Bank group’s findings show that “locusts can travel up to 90 miles a day, form 80 million-strong swarms and eat the same amount of food per day as 35,000 people”.

SGA leader said Pakistan used to earn billions of rupees through cotton export quite a few years back and now the country was importing it, spending big time, despite having potential to produce more.

He raised the fear of locust attacks as well as weather phenomenon, which might lead to reduce the production of both food and cash crop, including fruits.

Talpur suggested the government to have a political will to put agriculture sector on priority, realizing the fact that it was the only sector contributing more in GDP, compared to all sectors.

“We being producers can realise the pain of loss and are paying the price of negligence by the government,” he said.