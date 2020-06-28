Overfed & undernourished

LAHORE: Global Nutrition Report 2020 reveals that good nutrition is an essential part of an individual’s defence against COVID-19. Nutritional resilience is a key element of a society’s readiness to combat the threat.

It further reveals that undernourished people have weaker immune systems and may be at greater risk of severe illness due to the virus.

Malnutrition, it states, in all its forms has become the leading cause of ill health and death, and the rapid rise of diet-related NCDs (non-communicable disease) is putting an intolerable strain on health systems. Currently, 1 in 9 people – 820 million worldwide – are hungry or undernourished, with numbers rising since 2015, especially in Africa, West Asia and Latin America.

According to UNICEF in Pakistan, 38 percent of the children under five years of age are stunted. With one of the highest prevalence in the world, stunting is a rising emergency in the country. The situation is particularly worse in Sindh, where it has affected approximately 50 percent of the children - and the number is increasing.

Stunted growth is when a child fails to meet the expected height or weight for their age. It can lead to long-term health problems, including difficulties, affecting both physical and mental development. It's caused by malnutrition, repeated infection or, in some cases, both.

Prevention of stunting and wasting through promotion of Infant and young child feeding as education of mother on appropriate diet preparation and feeding based on dietary diversity. Promote local dietary recipes through cooking demonstration. Malnutrition basically is the failure of governance, coordination, political commitment and accountability that are crucial to address nutrition inequities. Under conditions of political and economic instability, or other forms of fragility, governance is often compromised, leading to aggravation of nutrition inequities and resulting nutrition inequalities. Pakistan qualifies in all these inadequacies.

Inadequate nutrition among mothers during pregnancy is one of the main reasons of malnutrition among children leading to stunting. Nearly 10 million Pakistani children suffer from stunting. Wasting is extremely high in Pakistan, with several areas in the country considered to be at emergency level of wasting. In medicine, wasting, also known as wasting syndrome, refers to the process by which a debilitating disease causes muscle and fat tissue to "waste" away. Wasting refers to the process by which it can be caused such as an extremely low energy intake.

Anemia among women is a global problem. In the United States where the prevalence is lowest 11.9 percent women suffer from Anemia. In Pakistan 51.1 percent of the women are anemic and is ranked among the lowest in the world. The percentage of anemic women is 40.1 percent in India, 40.5 percent in Bangladesh25.7 percent in Sri Lanka and 33 percent in Afghanistan. Anemia becomes life threatening if not diagnosed and treated. Too little oxygen in the body can damage organs.

With anemia, the heart must work harder to make up for the lack of red blood cells or hemoglobin. This extra work can harm the heart and even lead to heart failure. Prevention of anemia does not require large amounts of food. Successive Pakistani governments carried out studies since 1997 and found that 80 percent of the anemia can be addressed by fortifying iron in wheat flour that is the staple food of our people.

Various experiments of supplying fortified wheat flour in poor localities for three months showed highly promising results.

This government in two years has failed to push this initiative (either through government subsidy or by adding Rs10 per 20 kg in the price of wheat flour. That would improve health of poor women and children and strengthen their immunity.

Similarly, initiatives like addition of iodine in table salt and fortifying edible oil with Vitamin A and D have not been taken seriously. These lapses are now playing havoc with the health of poor who have weak immune system because of inadequate nutrition.

Moreover, our current food systems do not enable people to make healthy food choices. The vast majority of people today simply cannot access or afford a healthy diet. Existing agriculture systems are largely focused on an overabundance of staple grains like rice, wheat and maize, rather than producing a broader range of more diverse and healthier foods, like fruits, nuts, and vegetables.

Labour productivity is one of the major causalities of high prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan. The World Nutrition Report 2020 highlights the poor state of nutrition among Pakistani children and women. It is also a known fact that undernourishment has a statistically significant and substantively important negative impact on growth rates. Malnutrition and poor diets are the number-one drivers of the global burden of disease.