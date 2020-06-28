Pakistan plans ‘mango diplomacy’ to boost exports

KARACHI: Pakistan has decided to send 'gift mangoes' to the heads of states of existing and potential importing as well as all the friendly countries as trade diplomacy in a bid to explore new markets, a statement said on Saturday.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by President Arif Alvi with Federal Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam and other high-ranking officials in attendance.

This initiative has a well-defined objective to further strengthen diplomatic ties with all the friendly countries besides introducing Pakistani mangoes to the new international markets so that export of country’s horticulture exports can be increased and the investment opportunities available in the sector can also be highlighted.

A delegation of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) led by its Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed also participated in this meeting.

PFVA’s Waheed Ahmed briefed the meeting about production, quality, other issues related to export and supply chain and challenges confronted with enhancement of export of Pakistani mangoes.

The participants of meeting were also apprised of current state of export of this sector (fruits and vegetables) and reason behind Pakistan’s meager share of less than 0.5 percent in the international trade. Waheed also shared the roadmap titled “Horticulture Vision 2030” which was developed by the PFVA through extensive research and development.

The meeting was also informed that the international trade of fruits and vegetables was around $200 billion.

Pakistan exported fruits and vegetables worth $651 million in year 2018-19, which is just 0.33 percent of this total revenue. Pakistan ranks sixth and fifth in terms of production and exports, respectively, in the world having around 5 percent global share. Pakistani mango industry has a volume of Rs100 billion while millions of people are employed in the industry.