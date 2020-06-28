Food ministry seeks proposals to improve lint output

ISLAMABAD: Government on Saturday sought proposals from ginning sector to improve lint output, while announcing an ongoing cotton yield-enhancing project aided by Chinese seed technology.

Fakhar Imam, minister for national food security and research said technological modernisation can alone increase cotton yield in the country.

“The ministry is working on Chinese seed technology for yield-enhancing and securing funds to lower the cost of production to make cotton production a profitable business,” Imam said during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

The minister assured ginners that he would take up the taxation issue with the finance division, and leave no stone unturned to get relief for the ginning sector. He asked PCGA Chairman Sohail Javed and Senior Vice Chairman Asim Shaikh to send a set of proposals on how to modernise the sector and upgrade technology to improve the quality of lint produced in the country.

The meeting expressed concerns over lowering cotton production. Pakistan is in the middle of a cotton catastrophe, which has curtailed production of the silver fibre to mere eight million bales. This was at least half of the potential output if compared with field trials and yield of progressive farmers.

The meeting discussed the cotton production situation in Pakistan. Declining cotton production is affecting ginning sector, the most, while seed cotton (the raw material) for ginning factories cannot be imported.

PCGA delegation said cottonseed cake, a byproduct of cotton is used as livestock feed to enhance milk production, is subject to multiple taxes.

Other issues like piled up tax refunds, slower buying of cotton by textile mills, and liquidity issues are hampering the ginning sector adversely during the COVID-19 era. They urged the food ministry to act to resolve their issues and save the sector.

Ginning is a process to separate the lint (cotton) and seed (benola) from the seed cotton or phuti.

This is the first process in cotton value chain. Pakistan has over 1,300 ginning factories installed across the cotton belt.

These ginning factories have ability to gin 14 million bales but due to short production for the few years, only 800 factories are in operation last year.

It’s a seasonal business and that’s why most of the ginning factories also have oil extraction units to utilise the cottonseed and convert into oil and cottonseed cake. Oil goes to cooking oil industries or soap industry and cottonseed cake, which is rich in fibers, protein and oil, is used for animal feed.