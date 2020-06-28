Rupee likely to hold ground

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to trade around the current levels against the dollar in the interbank market next week, supported by reduced demand for hard US currency, dealers said on Saturday.

“We expect the local unit to trade within its newly established range of 167 per dollar and we don't see much pressure from the importers and corporates, which are the large drivers of the demand side,” said a foreign exchange dealer. The dealer said most of the companies had already covered their month-end obligations.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the export business reducing inflows of dollars in the market. Pakistan received $1.725 billion in financial assistance from the multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank during the outgoing week and the current account deficit recorded a surplus of $13 million in May. However, these positive developments didn't lend much-needed support to the local currency. The rupee didn't gain, staying between 167-168 throughout the last two sessions.

Traders said a total of $1.3 billion close-outs had been done by exporters in the last four weeks, which kept the rupee under continuous pressure. “If everything else remains constant, the close-outs will decrease after June 30, 2020 and exports are expected to increase, whereby the rupee may gain in the coming sessions,” a currency trader said.

Moreover, a higher volatility in leading marketable instruments may precede a steeper fall. “A sharp rise in fuel costs may well reverse all the good, the lower interest rates have done, and this trial and error approach may prove deadly in these unforgiving circumstances,” the trader added. The State Bank of Pakistan cut a policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent on Thursday.